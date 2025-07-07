Forever Reds honour Jota as Aldridge leaves heartfelt message

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Another emotional scene has unfolded outside Anfield as John Aldridge became the latest Liverpool legend to pay tribute to Diogo Jota following the tragic loss of the forward and his younger brother, Andre Silva.

The former striker and Forever Reds chairman visited the stadium on Monday to lay a floral wreath on behalf of Liverpool’s official former players’ association.

It comes just two days after much of Arne Slot’s first-team squad travelled to Gondomar to attend Jota’s funeral.

Aldridge lays floral message for Diogo Jota and brother Andre

The card left by Aldridge alongside the flowers read: “Rest in peace Diogo and Andre.

“YNWA, from John Aldridge and everyone at the former players’ association, Forever Reds.”

The memorial outside the ground continues to grow, now covered with hundreds of shirts, banners, photos and scarves – a powerful show of love from Liverpool fans and the wider football community.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge made the visit on behalf of the ex-players who were “deeply saddened” by Jota’s passing.

It’s not just Liverpool fans and ex-players leaving Jota tributes

The 27-year-old was killed in the early hours of Thursday 3 July, alongside his brother, following a car accident in Spain.

The pair had been travelling across the country to catch a ferry to return to England for the start of pre-season, when a tyre blowout caused their vehicle to leave the road.

Former Reds captain Jordan Henderson also made his own personal tribute last Friday, laying a scarf and flowers before signing the official book of condolences.

That book will remain open until at least 8pm on Tuesday (9 July) inside the club shop for fans wishing to leave their messages.

In a touching gesture of solidarity, Everton boss David Moyes, assistant Alan Irvine, and strikers Beto and Youssef Chermiti also visited Anfield to pay their respects over the weekend.