Rush reveals double heartbreak as Jota funeral coincides with brother’s

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has spoken publicly for the first time since Diogo Jota’s tragic passing — revealing the heartbreaking reason why he was unable to attend the funeral.

Posting on Instagram, the club’s record goalscorer opened up about the grief he’s endured following the death of his own brother, Gerald, just days before the shocking news emerged from Portugal.

“I was invited and intended to attend Diogo’s funeral,” Rush wrote.

“But my brother Gerald had passed away last week, I was in the middle of helping with Gerald’s funeral when the news broke about Diogo.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult time, and I just wasn’t able to make it.”

Ian Rush remembers “our lad from Portugal” Diogo Jota

In his emotional tribute, the 63-year-old called Jota “probably the best natural finisher at the club” and described him as “a real gent” who “just got on with things”.

“He always gave 100 percent. He would make a difference whether he started or came on as a substitute,” Rush reflected.

“He would never dominate the headlines and that was the same off the pitch…

“He will be sadly missed for the special person he was as much as for what he did on a football field for Liverpool and Portugal.”

Rush empathised with Jota’s Liverpool teammates

Rush acknowledged how hard this tragedy will hit the dressing room, with players due to return to pre-season training under Arne Slot in the coming days.

“They are just expected to get on with the job,” he said, “but they are just human beings at the end of the day who experience the same emotions as the rest of us.”

You can view Rush’s post via his Instagram account: