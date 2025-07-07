Liverpool FC confirm book of condolence for Diogo Jota will be left open for additional two days

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Liverpool Football Club has confirmed that a physical book of condolence in memory of Diogo Jota will be left open for two additional days.

Hundreds of mourners – comprising Reds fans and supporters of other clubs – have flocked to Anfield in recent days to leave tributes for the 28-year-old, who was killed in a car crash in Spain last Thursday which also claimed the life of his brother Andre Silva.

Arne Slot’s squad are due to reconvene for the start of pre-season training tomorrow and are currently scheduled to play Preston in a friendly next Sunday, although a decision on whether that match goes ahead won’t be made until players and staff have been consulted.

Liverpool to leave physical book of condolence open until Tuesday night

As per Liverpool FC’s official website and social media channels, the physical book of condolence in the reception area of the Anfield Road Stand will remain open to be signed for two additional days.

LFC supporters and members of the public are welcome to sign the book from 9am to 8pm on Monday 7th and Tuesday 8th, while an online book of condolence (which can be signed here) also remains open and is accessible to all worldwide.

Flags remain lowered at half-mast at Anfield as a mark of respect to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, while all club stores, museums and tours remain closed, with staff being offered wellbeing support if they feel in need of it.

So many people continue to pay heartfelt tributes

Whilst it hasn’t been explicitly specified, we would deduce that the decision to extend the opening hours for the physical book of condolence has been taken due to the sheer number of people wishing to sign it and pay their respects to the two men who died in the tragic road collision.

The volume of tributes left outside Anfield – with flowers, shirts, scarves and other items stretching the entire length of the Main Stand and even onto Anfield Road and Walton Breck Road – illustrates the outpouring of emotion since Thursday and the scale of affection that Liverpool fans had for their number 20.

The show of solidarity from players and supporters of other clubs, including those from LFC’s traditional rivals, has also been heartwarming to see and is hugely appreciated, with the greater good coming to the fore in so many people at a time of unspeakable grief for the families and friends of both victims of the car crash.

Diogo’s memory will endure on Merseyside – and at every other club that he represented in his career – forever more. Although his life was tragically cut short all too soon, he leaves behind a cherished legacy filled with many great moments in a red shirt.