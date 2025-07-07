(Video) LFCTV ended their Diogo Jota tribute programme with a heartbreakingly poignant montage

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

LFCTV aired an hour-long tribute programme in memory of Diogo Jota on Monday evening, which ended with a beautiful and heartbreaking montage featuring an interview with the 28-year-old and a montage of his career highlights.

Liverpool supporters continue to mourn his tragic death in a car crash in northern Spain last Thursday which also claimed the life of his brother Andre Silva, with both men laid to rest at a funeral service in their native Portugal on Saturday.

The tribute show featured poignant and perfectly chosen words from Peter McDowall, Phil Thompson, John Aldridge, Chloe Bloxam, Paul Gorst, Neil Atkinson, club chaplain Bill Bygroves and Reds fan Olivia Hayes, whose framed message of ‘Just bring Jota on‘ has drawn widespread praise on social media.

LFCTV end Jota tribute show with poignant montage

The montage at the end of the programme (via Liverpool FC on YouTube) featured clips of Jota’s early footballing days at Pacos de Ferreira and his time at Wolves prior to signing for LFC.

It also showed his first and last goals for Liverpool (against Arsenal in September 2020 and Everton in April 2025 respectively), his decisive penalty against Leicester in the Carabao Cup in December 2021 and his stoppage time winner against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in April 2023.

It included the interview he gave when signing for the Reds five years ago (‘a really exciting moment for me and for my family’), his gratitude at the infectious chant in his name (‘makes me proud’) and his delight at winning the Premier League this year.

The montage ends with a photo of Jota at his wedding, which took place just 11 days before his life ended in tragic circumstances.

LFCTV’s tribute to Jota was perfect

Huge credit is due to everyone who was involved in the production and delivery of the tribute show in Diogo’s honour, which struck the perfect balance of recognising the heartbreak of his death and celebrating the joy he brought to Liverpool fans.

It can be difficult to find the right tone in such circumstances, but LFCTV did exactly that with the programme which aired this evening, and it could greatly help supporters to try and come to terms with the tragic loss of a player and a person they adored.

In his five years at Anfield, he provided the fan base with so many special moments and – as evidenced by tributes from his former teammates – became a hugely popular figure within the dressing room.

The Liverpool squad will reconvene for pre-season training tomorrow in extremely sad circumstances, and although they’ll eventually revert to carrying on with the business of playing football, right now they must be given the scope they need to process such a tragic event.

Even though his life was cruelly cut short, Diogo Jota gave us so much joy during his time on Merseyside, and his contributions on and off the pitch will never be forgotten.

You can view the end-of-show montage below (from 54:54), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: