LFCTV will broadcast hour-long Diogo Jota tribute on Monday evening

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool FC will commemorate Diogo Jota with an hour-long tribute on the club’s official in-house TV channel on Monday evening.

In the days since the 28-year-old and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a car crash in northern Spain, Anfield has become a shrine to the two men who lost their lives in their tragedy, with much of the stadium’s perimeter and even some of the surroundings roads adorned with tributes to them both in flowers, scarves, shirts, hats, flags, banners and other items.

Arne Slot’s squad had been due to reconvene at the AXA Training Centre today to begin pre-season preparations, but that has been pushed back to tomorrow to allow additional time for the players to grieve.

LFCTV to broadcast Diogo Jota tribute show on Monday evening

LFCTV has been off the air since the death of Diogo Jota was confirmed last Thursday, but (as per Liverpool Echo) the channel will undergo a soft relaunch on Monday evening with an hour-long tribute show titled ‘Remembering Diogo: Our number 20’, which’ll be broadcast at 6pm GMT.

That will be followed by a 30-minute compilation of the forward’s 65 goals for the Reds. Later, at 9:45pm, the channel will air 15 minutes of highlights from the Merseyside derby win in April (when he scored his final goal for LFC), with the hour-long tribute to be shown again at 10pm.

Over the past four days, LFCTV has displayed a greyscale picture of Diogo celebrating a goal, accompanied by the club’s official statement following his death, with LFC’s three-and-a-half minute tribute video (released on its social media channels on Thursday night) being shown sporadically.

Diogo Jota will be sadly missed but forever remembered

Nothing could have prepared anybody for the shock of last Thursday’s tragedy, which has affected not just the families, friends and teammates of the two men who died, but also staff at the clubs they represented, as well as those teams’ fan bases.

The players will attempt to take the first tentative steps back towards ‘normality’ (insofar as is possible after such a horrific event) by returning to training this week, with a decision yet to be made as to whether or not next Sunday’s friendly against Preston will go ahead as originally scheduled.

For Liverpool supporters, it doesn’t yet feel right to focus on the kind of matters which’d usually consume them during the summer – transfers, pre-season games, new kits, the start of the campaign proper. Those will revert to the forefront of the mind when the time feels appropriate, but not for now.

The heartbreak of Diogo Jota’s death will feel especially raw when the Reds congregate in Kirkby tomorrow and our beloved number 20 isn’t there in person, but he’ll forever be there – and at Anfield – in spirit.