‘Always up for a laugh’ – Nat Phillips pays emotional tribute to ‘special human being’ Diogo Jota

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Nat Phillips has shared a heartfelt tribute to his former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota, who he described as a ‘special human being’ who was ‘always up for a laugh’.

The defender recently left Anfield for West Brom on a permanent transfer but had the pleasure of playing alongside the Portuguese forward during his time with the Reds, most notably during the 2020/21 season.

A number of players who shared a dressing room with our number 20 – including Alisson Becker and Conor Coady – have posted poignant eulogies on social media in sharing their memories of the 28-year-old, and the Bolton native has now done likewise.

Phillips posts heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota

Taking to Instagram on Monday afternoon, Phillips posted: “I’ve got to be honest, I’ve been struggling with this, as I’m worried I don’t have the words. How do I even begin to do justice to someone who was loved by all of us, someone who lit up countless lives and meant so much to just as many?

“Jots, along with the rest of the world, I’m really going to miss you mate. It was a pleasure and an honour to share the dressing room with you and to be part of so many special moments and memories that we shared.

“You were always up for a laugh and a wind up. More than anything else, you always stayed true to yourself regardless of your success in life. The reality is that nothing was ever going to change you. You were too good, too grounded for that. A top friend, a magical footballer but most importantly a special human being.”

Beautiful words from Nat Phillips

Nat, we can reassure you that you do have the words and they were perfectly conveyed.

His is a wonderful tribute which shines a light on what a brilliant character Diogo had been at Liverpool, gelling instantly with his teammates and remaining modest and grounded despite the global fame he achieved during his time at Anfield.

Phillips’ eulogy mirrors that of many others who played alongside him, higlighting not just a phenomenal footballer but also a beloved friend, father and (all too briefly) husband.

The impact that Jota made on people’s lives is evident from the sea of shirts, flowers, banners, flags and other items which have been left outside Anfield as LFC fans and the wider public paid their respects to him and his brother Andre Silva.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with their family and friends, as well as the former teammates who are mourning the tragic deaths of two young men.

You can view Phillips’ post in full below, via nathaniel_phillips on Instagram: