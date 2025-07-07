Diogo Jota tributes continue with lovely gesture from Portugal women’s team at Euro 2025

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The Portugal women’s team paid a lovely tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of their Euro 2025 match against Italy on Monday night.

The world of football was thrown into mourning last Thursday after the Liverpool forward and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a car crash in northern Spain, with the two men laid to rest at a funeral service in their hometown of Gondomar on Saturday.

Thousands of tributes have been paid to them both over the past few days, with Anfield being turrned into a shrine for the victims of the fatal accident and LFC extending their opening times for a physIcal book of condolence at the stadium.

Portugal women’s team pay tribute to Diogo Jota

A number of footballers have paid their respects to Jota by copying his trademark gamer celebration after scoring over the weekend, and the Portugal team at Euro 2025 made their own tribute this evening.

As per The Mirror, the Portuguese players wore training shirts with ‘Diogo J’ on the back during the warm-up for tonight’s match in Geneva, having also played against Spain just a few hours after news of the brothers’ deaths had been announced four days ago.

They lost 5-0 to the world champions on a hugely poignant night, with forward Jessica Silva admitting that it was ‘really tough’ to fulfil the fixture and manager Francisco Neto saying that ‘if we had the possibility to change everything, we would change everything for sure’.

Portugal’s kind tribute among the many which have been paid

While it’s the family, friends and teammates of Diogo and Andre who’ll be hardest hit by the tragedy in Zamora on Thursday, their loss is also being felt by the wider footballing community, and indeed the general public.

We can only imagine how hard it must’ve been for the Portugal women’s team to have played within hours of discovering the horrific news, and their tribute prior to tonight’s game will be warmly appreciated by those close to the two men who died.

It’ll also be extremely tough for the Liverpool squad when they reconvene at the AXA Training Centre tomorrow and – if the fixture goes ahead as scheduled – take to the pitch against Preston in a pre-season friendly against Sunday in what’d be their first match since the death of their beloved teammate.

Amid the grief being felt by those closest to Diogo and Andre, they can take solace in the magnitude of the tributes which have been paid to both men over the past few days, with a clear message that their legacies will forever endure.