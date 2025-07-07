Liverpool’s first pre-season game will be shown free to air, pending decision from Reds players

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

At the time of writing, Liverpool are due to have their first pre-season friendly of 2025 against Preston North End on Sunday 13 July.

However, with the Merseyside club continuing to mourn the tragic death of Diogo Jota, it’s yet to be confirmed whether or not the fixture at Deepdale will go ahead next weekend.

Arne Slot’s squad are due to reconvene for the start of pre-season training tomorrow, and any decision regarding the Preston game will not be made until all players and staff have been consulted as to whether they’re in the right frame of mind to play the match as scheduled.

ITV will show Preston v Liverpool if it goes ahead

As per Liverpool Echo, if LFC give the green light for the fixture to go ahead on Sunday (kick-off 3pm), it’ll be shown free to air, with ITV providing live coverage.

It’s claimed in the report that the broadcaster had secured the rights to show the game a few days before Jota’s tragic death; and while the events of the past few days will see the friendly carry a much wider public interest (if it is played), it’s stressed that the broadcasting decision is simply a sad coincidence.

Similar to Preston, ITV will be guided by Liverpool’s stance on whether or not to play and will respect whatever decision is made by the clubs involved. The Championship side are continuing to prepare in readiness of the match being played as scheduled.

Whatever decision Liverpool make will be universally respected

Everyone associated with the Merseyside club will no doubt appreciate the consideration from Deepdale in allowing LFC to take the lead on any decision whether to play the friendly as planned or request a postponement, given the tragic circumstances.

The time will come when the Reds will need to prepare for the new season, with their first Premier League fixture of 2025/26 taking place five weeks from Friday, but it’s imperative that the players and staff are given enough scope to process their grief before returning to a semblance of normality, insofar as possible after the horrific death of a teammate and friend.

The sense of excitement that supporters usually feel at this time of year, when they’ll get to see the first glimpses of the signings made by the club ths summer, has been replaced by the poignancy of watching the team in action for the first time since Diogo Jota’s passing.

Should the game go ahead at Deepdale on Sunday, it’ll be an extremely emotional occasion and the football will be secondary, although it could represent a significant step towards the Liverpool players getting back into some sense of a routine before the competitive season begins.

That is, of course, if they feel in the right frame of mind to play next weekend. That decision will rightfully rest with them and will be universally respected, whatever choice is made.