Raul Jimenez honours Jota with goal and celebration in Gold Cup final

Pictures via Concacaf on YouTube

Liverpool fans around the world were moved once again on Sunday night as Raul Jimenez honoured Diogo Jota in Mexico’s Gold Cup triumph over the USA.

The Fulham striker, who shared two prolific seasons with Jota at Wolves before his switch to Anfield, scored Mexico’s equaliser in the final and immediately dedicated the moment to his fallen friend.

After hitting the back of the net in the 27th minute, Jimenez sat on the turf at Houston’s NRG Stadium and pulled out Jota’s trademark celebration — mimicking a gaming controller — while holding up a special No. 20 shirt with Jota’s name.

Jimenez brings Jota’s legacy to the Gold Cup final

It was a tribute loaded with symbolism from a man who knew our beloved striker better than most, following their days together at the Molineux Stadium.

The celebration mirrored Jota’s famous last-minute winner against Spurs in 2023, when he did the same gesture in front of the Kop — a moment that cemented his status as a fan favourite.

Jimenez, clearly emotional, made no secret of who his goal was for and did the best he could to honour the legacy of his friend.

Diogo Jota’s legacy in football is already clear

The Mexican’s gesture added to a wave of tributes from the footballing world, including Sadio Mane’s moving Instagram post and Liverpool’s decision to pay Jota’s contract in full to his family.

Jota’s tragic death alongside his brother Andre Silva has stunned the sport, with teammates, coaches and supporters struggling to come to terms with the untimely loss.

The Mexico forward’s message brought the memory of Jota to a global stage once again — and showed that even in moments of triumph, he is not forgotten.

You can view Jimenez’s Jota celebration (from 2:14) via Concacaf on YouTube: