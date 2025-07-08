Belfast and Dublin Reds leave Diogo Jota tributes outside club stores

Picture via @empireofthekop

The entrance of the Dublin club store has become yet another touching canvas of remembrance after fans in Ireland echoed the sea of tributes seen at Anfield and beyond our shores.

Flowers and cards dedicated to Diogo Jota have been placed outside the official Liverpool FC store in Dublin, as reported on @empireofthekop on X .

These offerings, among around 30 items including a heart-shaped balloon and hand-written cards, were cordoned off with a red rope barrier—an unmistakable symbol of public mourning.

Meanwhile, over in Belfast, similar scenes unfolded (via Glenn Nicholl), with fans assembling flowers, scarves, and kits outside their local LFC outlet .

The appearance of a number 20 crafted from roses in Belfast further reflects the touching scale of the tribute.

Our squad returns amid flowers and uncertainty

Back at Kirkby, our players have returned for the first preseason training session since the tragedy—arriving to find floral tributes already left outside the AXA training complex.

The atmosphere is heavy; there’s yet to be a decision on whether Sunday’s friendly against Preston North End will proceed.

The decision depends on how the squad settles into training together and whether they want the game to go ahead as scheduled.

That our Irish fans—some hundreds of miles from Anfield—are laying flowers and scarves shows how deep this loss cuts through our global community.

Will the Preston fixture happen?

Players have already returned to the training ground amid emotional memories and a key part of the early stages of the summer is the mental preparation, as much as physical.

Training has resumed and decisions on the friendly are expected once they’ve had time to gather and find their collective footing.

As the squad enters this most testing preseason, tributes in Dublin and Belfast remind us that the bond we share extends far beyond Merseyside.

In club stores and training complexes alike, the phrase “Forever a Red” hasn’t just been spoken—it’s been displayed, with petals, ink, and tears.

You can view the images of Dublin via @empireofthekop and Belfast via @GlennNicholl on X: