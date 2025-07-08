Jota tribute wall grows at AXA as Liverpool begin pre‑season

Picture via @jamiemgreer on X

Liverpool’s return to training was never going to be normal and as Arne Slot’s players reported back to the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday, they were met by a sea of tributes honouring Diogo Jota.

The images, shared by Echo journalist Jamie Greer on X, showed flowers, banners, balloons and shirts covering the walls in Kirkby.

Among the messages were two homemade banners: one reading “RIP Diogo YNWA” and another, “Diogo Jota RIP, You’ll Never Walk Alone – FOREVER A RED.”

Twenty balloons, a nod to his shirt number, floated solemnly among scarves and jerseys left behind by supporters.

“Tributes to Diogo Jota outside the AXA Training Centre this morning ahead of LFC’s first day of pre-season training,” wrote Greer on X, alongside four poignant images capturing the depth of feeling from fans.

Emotional images from AXA as Salah, Bradley and others return

The planned phased return to pre-season had already been postponed out of respect for Diogo and his family, with Saturday’s funeral taking precedence.

Now, just three days later, many of the same players who flew to Portugal were back on Merseyside, arriving at Kirkby with the weight of grief still fresh.

Mo Salah, Conor Bradley and Andy Robertson were among those pictured returning.

The squad’s first scheduled friendly is still set for Sunday against Preston North End, but no final decision has been made. Liverpool will assess player wellbeing and make a call closer to the weekend.

With tributes already covering Anfield in recent days, this new wave of mourning at the training ground is a powerful reminder that the loss of our Portuguese forward isn’t confined to the stadium.

It’s something felt deeply at every level of the club.

Preston friendly remains uncertain after squad return

Whether or not Sunday’s fixture goes ahead, what’s clear is that the AXA complex has now become a second shrine.

The volume of flowers, the personalised messages and the quiet grief on the players’ faces show just how loved Jota was—by us, by his teammates, and by Liverpool as a city.

The club’s book of condolence remains open at Anfield and online for supporters around the world.

You can view the Jota tributes via @jamiemgreer on X:

Tributes to Diogo Jota have bern left outside the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby pic.twitter.com/AZbGxMNQp7 — Jamie Greer (@jamiemgreer) July 8, 2025