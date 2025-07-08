(Video) All 65 goals Diogo Jota scored for Liverpool, from PL debut strike v Arsenal to derby winner

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

In his five years as a Liverpool player before his tragic death last Thursday, Diogo Jota scored 65 goals for the Reds and won four trophies, including the Premier League title in his final season with us.

The Portuguese forward was remembered by LFCTV in an hour-long tribute programme on Monday evening which captured the extent of the grief being felt in the city while also celebrating the many wonderful moments that he gave us during his time at Anfield.

Many people have been sharing their memories of our number 20 in recent days, including journalist David Lynch, who described the 28-year-old’s Merseyside derby winner in April as ‘the most perfect last goal that anyone could score in their career’.

Liverpool post Diogo Jota goal compilation

Liverpool FC’s social media channels have shared a 15-minute compilation video featuring all of Diogo Jota’s 65 goals for the club, from the strike against Arsenal on his Premier League debut for the Reds in September 2020 to the aforementioned winner against Everton at Anfield just three months ago.

Other highlights include his hat-trick against Atalanta in the Champions League, his double away to the Gunners in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, the stoppage time finish in the 4-3 thriller against Spurs in 2023 and the opener in the 2-0 win at Ipswich at the start of last season, which was the Reds’ first competitive goal under Arne Slot.

Diogo Jota had a knack for crucial goals at Liverpool

What quickly became apparent about our number 20 after he joined Liverpool was his ability to score in many different ways, from deft headers to mazy dribbles which preceded cold-blooded finishes.

Diogo Jota was renowned as a clinical goalscorer who habitually changed games – as calculated by the ever-informative Andrew Beasley on X, 29 of his 47 league goals for the Reds either drew his side level or put them in front, with only six being scored when his team were already two or more goals to the good in a match.

Season Goals Appearances 2020/21 13 30 2021/22 21 55 2022/23 7 28 2023/24 15 32 2024/25 9 37

He also had a knack for producing decisive moments as a substitute, with LFC supporter Olivia Hayes capturing that in a framed memorial that she laid at Anfield which reads ‘How many times did we say just bring Jota on? Forever our number 20′.

Had it not been for several lengthy injuries during his time at Liverpool, his goal tally would surely have been much higher than 65, which in itself is still an impressive number to rack up at one of the biggest clubs in world football.

As the players reconvene in Kirkby today to begin preparations for the new season, it doesn’t feel right that Diogo won’t be with them in person, but he’ll forever be at Anfield and the AXA Training Centre in spirit, with his legend set to live on for eternity on Merseyside and at every other club that he represented with distinction.

You can view all 65 of Diogo Jota’s goals for Liverpool below, via @LFC on X: