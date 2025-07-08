Artist confirms plans for Diogo Jota mural in response to online request

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Hundreds of items have been laid outside Anfield in tribute to Diogo Jota since his tragic death in a car crash in Spain last Thursday, and a more permanent memorial is now being planned in Liverpool.

The 28-year-old and his brother Andre Silva were laid to rest at a funeral service in their hometown of Gondomar near Porto on Saturday, and the world of football continues to pay its respects to both men.

LFCTV aired a poignant one-hour tribute show to honour the Reds’ number 20 on Monday evening, while Portugal’s women’s team wore his name on the back of their training kit in the warm-up prior to their 1-1 draw against Italy at Euro 2025.

Artist confirms plans for Diogo Jota mural

There have been calls from some social media users for a mural honouring Diogo Jota to be created in Liverpool, and those might soon be heeded.

X user @TheDalglishStnd posted an AI image on the side of a building showing the Portuguese forward raising the Premier League trophy along with the words ‘Forever our number 20’, saying that it’d be a ‘lovely gesture’ for such a display to be erected in the city.

Liverpool-based mural artist John Culshaw was tagged in the post and he duly replied: ‘I’m starting one next week mate’, along with two thumbs-up emojis.

Diogo Jota mural would be a fitting tribute

The streets around Anfield play host to a number of murals depicting iconic LFC figures of modern and older times, including Jurgen Klopp, Mo Salah, Steven Gerrard, Missy Bo Kearns, Ian Rush, John Barnes, Phil Neal, Roger Hunt, Ian Callaghan, Ray Clemence and Hillsborough justice campaigner Anne Williams.

It’d be fitting for one of Diogo Jota to be added to that list, with the Portuguese forward providing Reds supporters with so many brilliant memories during his five years with the club before his life was tragically cut short last week.

No details were shared about what form a mural for the 28-year-old will take, but when looking at the others that Mr Culshaw created, we can rest assured that the artist will find exactly the right imagery and wording to suitably remember the player and capture the essence of what made him so beloved at Liverpool.

We’re sure that thousands of LFC supporters in the city and throughout the world will love to see how the finished version will look, with Diogo set to be given the permanent tribute that he thoroughly deserves.