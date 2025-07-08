LFC Women quietly honour Diogo Jota in moving tribute at Anfield

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

As the tributes to Diogo Jota continue to grow at Anfield and across the city, Liverpool FC Women have now stepped forward to pay their respects.

Gemma Bonner and Grace Fisk visited the stadium to sign the book of condolence on behalf of the squad, in memory of both Diogo and his younger brother Andre Silva.

The duo also laid a wreath outside the stadium, where the grounds have become a sea of red and white in recent days.

Shirts, scarves, banners and personal messages have flooded the memorial ever since the news broke of our No 20’s tragic passing on Thursday, 3 July.

Bonner and Fisk’s silent tribute speaks volumes about how deeply this loss has touched all areas of the club.

As reported via liverpoolfc.com, the message from the women’s team is part of a growing sense of unity from everyone connected to us.

Jota tributes continue across Liverpool as players return

Earlier today, players including Mo Salah, Conor Bradley and Andy Robertson were pictured returning to Kirkby for pre-season training.

Liverpool’s return had been delayed as many of the squad travelled to Portugal for Saturday’s funeral.

But now, with training underway again, the outpouring of grief has shifted to our AXA base too.

Tributes were spotted outside the training ground gates on Tuesday morning, as shown in images from the Liverpool Echo.

Liverpool’s pre-season decision is still looming

Whether or not Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Preston goes ahead on Sunday is still undecided.

The club are said to be taking their time, consulting players and staff privately before making any decisions.

What’s certain is that Jota’s impact — and the devastation of his loss — has left no corner of our club untouched.

The Women’s team, like everyone else, have shown what he meant to us.

You can view the LFC Women’s Jota gesture via their Instagram account: