Liverpool handed key fixture change for Arsenal and Newcastle games

Two of Liverpool’s biggest fixtures in the opening month of the new Premier League season have been rescheduled, with Sky Sports confirming they will broadcast both matches live as part of their August coverage.

The visit to St James’ Park to face Newcastle will now be played on Monday 25 August with an 8pm (BST) kick-off, while our heavyweight clash with Arsenal at Anfield has been moved to Sunday 31 August, kicking off at 4.30pm (BST).

Both games were initially listed for traditional Saturday slots but have now shifted to accommodate the TV schedule.

The Arsenal game in particular is likely to carry strong early title implications, with both sides tipped to challenge again.

Liverpool’s full fixture list for pre-season and August 2025

These two Premier League reschedules come amid an already packed calendar for Arne Slot’s side, who are preparing for a demanding second season under Arne Slot following last term’s title win.

Here’s how the updated fixture schedule now looks:

Date Competition Opponent Venue Kick-off TV (UK) Sun 13 July Friendly Preston North End Deepdale 15:00 ITV Sat 26 July Friendly AC Milan Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong 12:30 BST TBC Wed 30 July Friendly Yokohama F. Marinos Nissan Stadium, Japan 11:30 BST TBC Mon 4 Aug Friendly (Double header) Athletic Club Anfield 17:00 & 20:00 TBC Sun 10 Aug Community Shield Crystal Palace Wembley 15:00 TNT Sports Fri 15 Aug Premier League Bournemouth Anfield 20:00 Sky Sports Mon 25 Aug Premier League Newcastle St. James’ Park 20:00 Sky Sports Sun 31 Aug Premier League Arsenal Anfield 16:30 Sky Sports

The clash with Palace at Wembley is Liverpool’s first shot at silverware this season, and it arrives just five days before we begin our Premier League title defence at home to Bournemouth.

All eyes will also be on Florian Wirtz’s first competitive outing in red after his £116m move from Bayer Leverkusen, with fellow new arrivals Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili also now training at the AXA Centre following their first sessions on Tuesday.

A pre-season of preparation — and remembrance

The start of training this week came amid a sombre backdrop, following the tragic death of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

Tributes have been left at Anfield and the AXA Training Centre, with Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Arne Slot among those photographed returning to a club still reeling from the heartbreak.

Preston North End, our opponents on Sunday 13 July, will be paying their own tributes for Jota, with a full house expected at Deepdale.

Each fixture played, particularly at the beginning of the season, will carry enormous emotional weight as the players, staff and fanbase begin to face life without Diogo Jota.