Mental health professionals discuss ‘unique challenge’ for Liverpool players after Jota’s death

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The 2025/26 season will present an altogether different kind of psychological challenge for Liverpool after the tragic death of Diogo Jota.

July is ordinarily a time for players to reconvene on the training pitch with smiles on their faces amid a genuine excitement at reuniting and looking ahead to the new campaign. However, the Reds’ return to the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday was a poignant one as the squad continue to try and come to terms with the sudden loss of a teammate and friend.

It’s also an incredibly difficult circumstance for those who are new to LFC, with Giorgi Mamardashvili, Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Armin Pecsi and Milos Kerkez coming to the club at a time of extreme sadness.

Liverpool players face a ‘unique challenge’ after Diogo Jota’s death

The Daily Star spoke to a number of mental health professionals on how the Liverpool players are likely to undertake the process of coming to terms with the tragedy in the days, weeks and months ahead, especially for those who are new to the squad.

Dr Ravi Gill, a Chartered Psychologist, Practitioner Psychologist and Clinical Supervisor: “New players such as Frimpong and Wirtz face a unique challenge – integrating into a team that’s emotionally wounded, navigating the dual pressure of proving themselves while respecting a grief process they weren’t directly part of.

“This can lead to feelings of isolation or hesitancy, requiring sensitive onboarding and mental health support tailored to both their performance and emotional wellbeing.”

Dr Daniel Glazer a Clinical Psychologist and founder of UK Therapy Rooms: “They may hold back from casual joking for fear of appearing insensitive, which can slow their social integration and affect confidence on the pitch.

“Assigning each newcomer a senior mentor is effective because guided conversations clarify unwritten rules and give permission to express feelings without fear of overstepping.”

Dr. Sarah Boss, Clinical Director of the The Balance Rehab Clinic: “New players may feel emotionally disconnected from the loss, but they will enter a team that is grieving.

“There’s often an invisible weight in the room, and they may sense a shift in tone, bonding, or even leadership dynamics. It’s important these players are offered empathy and orientation, not just tactical integration.

“A death in a team changes the emotional architecture. These players may need help understanding the loss, how it’s affected their teammates, and how to show respect while still establishing their own place within the club.”

Liverpool players need all the support they can get at this time

From the outside looking in, it’s impossible to comprehend the full scale of how acutely the death of Diogo will be felt within Liverpool and what effect it’ll have on the players.

Even in a group as tight-knit as Arne Slot’s squad, some may cope with it differently to others, and it’s of the utmost importance that every person is given the scope to handle it in their own manner. There’s no set of guidelines on how to deal with a tragedy like this, no user manual for reference.

Our thoughts are with not just those who knew Jota personally and became friends with him, but also the players who’ve just joined LFC in the most difficult circumstances imaginable. Coming to a club and integrating within a new group can always be challenging; never more so than now for the likes of Wirtz and Kerkez.

The one good thing is that they’re coming into a dressing room with no shortage of genuine leaders who’ll go out of their way to offer full support to all of their teammates. While senior players like Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson will no doubt be a rock for everyone at the club, it’s also vital for them to have an outlet for their own grief too.

As the squad begin to gradually try and come to terms with such a heartbreaking personal loss, we hope that everybody at Liverpool FC can avail of whatever support they need during this extremely sad time.