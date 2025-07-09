MacJota remembered in touching note left at Anfield by Andy Robertson

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

A deeply personal tribute has been added to the growing memorial outside Anfield, as one of our most senior players returned to say his own goodbye to our No.20.

Robertson pays tribute to ‘MacJota’ at Anfield

Scottish left-back Andy Robertson visited the stadium on Tuesday to lay flowers in memory of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, following last week’s devastating accident that took both their lives.

“MacJota, our hearts are broken but feeling very grateful for the memories you gave us all! I will miss you. Love you brother. Robbo x,” read the handwritten message left with the bouquet (via liverpoolfc.com).

The gesture follows Robertson’s emotional Instagram post on Saturday, where he shared images from Jota’s wedding – the last time he saw his friend – and recalled memories of Cheltenham horse racing, and calling him ‘Diogo MacJota’.

Liverpool fans continue to leave flowers, shirts, scarves and hand-written tributes outside Anfield and the AXA Training Centre. Robertson’s own addition now sits among them.

Club stalwart Paul Small joins in Jota farewell

Robertson was joined on his visit by long-serving club masseur Paul Small, a member of our backroom staff since 2001 and a well-known figure within the dressing room.

Small, who previously held roles with England’s U21 and senior teams, has worked across multiple Liverpool eras and is featured in Robertson’s and Caoimhin Kelleher’s photos from Cheltenham with Jota in March – a clear sign of their shared friendship.

The 61-year-old has travelled with Liverpool to every fixture for more than two decades, helping prepare the dressing room and recover players after training.

His inclusion in this moment underscores just how many inside our club felt connected to Jota – not just as a footballer, but as a person.

On Tuesday morning tributes were left outside the AXA Training Centre as our squad returned to pre-season training without Jota, while Liverpool FC Women also left flowers at Anfield, highlighting how this grief touches every part of the club.

You can view footage of Robertson and Small at Anfield via @LFC on X: