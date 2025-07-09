New signings report for Liverpool training in emotional return to AXA

Picture via @jamiemgreer on X

Liverpool’s return to pre-season training began with the arrival of our new signings—but the mood remained appropriately sombre following the loss of Diogo Jota.

Frimpong and Wirtz take part in first Liverpool session

Tuesday marked the first day of training for several of our new arrivals, including Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Milos Kerkez, all spotted arriving at the AXA Training Centre (according to the Liverpool Echo).

Mo Salah was also among those photographed outside the facility, where tributes to Jota—including flowers, scarves and flags—had been respectfully laid near the entrance, mirroring the sea of condolences already placed at Anfield.

Arne Slot, now entering his second campaign as our head coach after guiding us to the Premier League title, was joined on the pitch by new assistant Giovanni van Bronckhorst and returning goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero.

The pair replace John Heitinga, who has taken the Ajax job, and Fabian Otte, who joined Tottenham.

It was the first chance for Frimpong and Wirtz to train with the team since their arrivals from Bayer Leverkusen.

Slot’s new regime begins as decision on friendly looms

Tuesday’s session involved gym work and physical assessments, all overseen by performance coach Ruben Peeters and fitness lead Dr Conall Murtagh.

The club’s first friendly of the summer, a scheduled clash against Preston North End at Deepdale on Sunday, remains under review.

While ITV are set to broadcast the match, a final decision will rest on the emotional readiness of the players and staff as we continue to mourn Jota’s loss.

Our pre-season then takes us to Hong Kong on 26 July to face AC Milan, followed by a trip to Japan for a match against Yokohama F. Marinos on 30 July.

Liverpool conclude their pre-season on 4 August with a double-header at Anfield against Athletic Club, before facing Crystal Palace in the Community Shield and then beginning our Premier League title defence against Bournemouth on 15 August.

Tributes to Jota continue to flood in across the globe, including a powerful display from Zakho SC fans in Iraq.

His absence would have been deeply felt on the training ground —but his memory lives on at the heart of everything we do.