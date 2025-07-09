Preston release fan update amid Liverpool friendly going ahead

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s first pre-season fixture looks increasingly likely to go ahead as Preston North End have released full ticketing information for Sunday’s planned friendly at Deepdale.

Preston vs Liverpool ticket info shared online

Although there’s still been no formal announcement from either club confirming the game will take place, Preston’s official website posted a detailed ticket guide on Tuesday, stating that general sale has now begun for the 3pm kick-off on Sunday, 13 July.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are preparing to host the Premier League champions, and according to the statement, hospitality has already sold out while no tickets are expected to be available on the day itself.

Prices range from £25 for adults to £5 for U11s, with tickets available online, by phone or in person at the Deepdale ticket office.

It comes just days after our squad returned to the AXA Training Centre for the start of pre-season, where tributes to Diogo Jota were also seen at the gates of the training ground, mirroring those already laid at Anfield.

Emotional return expected for Liverpool players and staff

Should the match proceed as anticipated, it will mark the first time our players step onto the pitch since the tragic death of Jota and his younger brother Andre Silva.

The Portugal forward was laid to rest on Saturday, with much of the squad, including Slot, attending the funeral in Gondomar.

Among the players to return this week were new signings Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong, who were both spotted arriving for their first training sessions at Kirkby.

Arne Slot is overseeing a tough pre-season programme where he mixes mental and physical wellbeing, with integration for a host of new players.

Liverpool’s summer schedule also includes upcoming friendlies against AC Milan in Hong Kong and Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, as well as a double-header at Anfield before the Community Shield clash with Crystal Palace.

With ITV set to broadcast Sunday’s match, all eyes will be on how Liverpool begin the preparations for next season—a moment that promises to be deeply emotional.