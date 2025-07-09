(Video) Steven Gerrard reveals which current Liverpool player he sees himself in the most

Many Liverpool supporters will claim Steven Gerrard is the greatest player to ever play for the club.

The boyhood Red, who joined the Anfield-based outfit at the age of nine and went on to make 710 appearances (across all competitions), is recognised by fans all around the world as one of the best midfielders of all time.

His passing ability was incredible and he didn’t shy away from also showcasing how to strike a ball from distance.

Both of those attributes are also possessed by Reds No.8 Dominik Szoboszlai and that make sense as to why Gerrard has named the Hungarian as the one current Liverpool player who he sees himself in the most.

Answering questions as part of TNT Sports’ ’20 Questions’ show (via their page on X) – the Scouser also provided intriguing responses regarding his favourite Liverpool goal, favourite piece of memorabilia and one player he wished he’d played with during his career.

Some of the answers provided by our former captain are interesting to say the least.

Since leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq by mutual consent at the start of the year, the 45-year-old remains out of a job despite previously being linked with a return to Scottish outfit Rangers.

The former England international tasted great success during his time in charge of the Glasgow-based side but struggled during his stint with Aston Villa in the Premier League and his time in the Middle East.

We hope Stevie is enjoying a well deserved break from football and we’d like to congratulate him on the news he’s got a grandchild on the way!

Check the Liverpool legend speaking below: