Lallana pays respects to Diogo Jota during touching Anfield moment

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana became the latest figure to visit the Anfield memorial dedicated to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

The 37-year-old returned to Merseyside on Thursday morning to quietly pay his respects, joining a growing number of past and present Reds players who have been moved to honour our No.20 following his tragic death in a car accident last week.

Images posted via LFC on X showed Lallana standing solemnly at the vast sea of tributes outside the Main Stand — a site that has become a place of collective mourning for the Liverpool family and beyond.

Scarves, flowers, handwritten cards and shirts have flooded the memorial over recent days, including visits from current players such as Andy Robertson and Cody Gakpo, as well as head coach Arne Slot and FSG’s Michael Edwards.

Now, another former player has come back to say goodbye.

Lallana’s Anfield return adds to emotional tribute from Liverpool greats

Lallana, who spent six years at the club from 2014 to 2020, was a key part of the squad that won the Champions League, Premier League and Club World Cup under Jurgen Klopp.

He becomes the second former player, from the modern era, that has visited our home stadium – after Jordan Henderson last week.

The former England international most recently played for Southampton, retiring at the end of last season, but his bond with Liverpool remains deep.

His return comes one day after Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan paid tribute to the “incredible footballer and really good person” that Jota was, and thanked clubs across the football world for their support — including a special mention for Everton.

Pre-season tributes prepared for Diogo Jota

It remains uncertain whether Lallana will be involved in any future commemorations, but the personal act of visiting Anfield today speaks volumes about the respect Jota commanded across generations of players.

A decision on Sunday’s planned pre-season friendly against Preston has already been made, with the match set to go ahead as scheduled.

As Liverpool prepare to step back into football, tributes such as this one will ensure the memory of Diogo Jota and his brother remains at the forefront of our thoughts.

