Alisson and Diaz attend mass for Diogo Jota as tributes continue in Portugal

Image via jn.pt

Alisson Becker and Luis Diaz have both attended the seventh-day mass in memory of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva in Gondomar, Portugal.

The service, held at the Igreja Matriz on Wednesday, marked a week since the tragic accident that claimed the lives of our No.20 and his younger brother.

Alisson had explained his absence from the funeral in a heartfelt Instagram post, but made the journey for this latest service alongside several other Portuguese and international football figures.

Diaz, who had not initially travelled with the Liverpool squad, joined the ceremony as a show of respect.

Portuguese and Liverpool football worlds unite for Jota

As reported by Jornal de Noticias, several former teammates and officials also attended, including Diogo Costa, Ruben Neves, Joao Mario, and Portugal FA president Pedro Proenca.

Agent Jorge Mendes and the full Penafiel squad – the club Andre Silva played for – were also present at the mass.

Liverpool players including Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo, and Virgil van Dijk were all in Portugal over the weekend for the funeral, while Michael Edwards, Arne Slot, and Billy Hogan laid tributes outside Anfield earlier this week.

Football to resume at Liverpool this week

Our club remains in mourning and will continue commemorating Jota and Silva’s lives during this weekend’s friendly at Preston North End – which will be broadcast on ITV from 2.50pm.

Pre-season training began earlier this week, with our newest signings reporting to their first sessions with the club at this most emotional of times.

The match at Deepdale will mark the Reds’ first game since the tragic passing of our much-loved forward and then a tour of Asia will be looming for the squad.

As players return to duty, the fact that Luis Diaz and Alisson Becker have now had their chance to visit Gondomar and pay their respects is likely to be as tough and cathartic for them, as it was for the rest of the squad who attended the funeral.