CEO confirms what Liverpool will do next to remember Jota

Picture via @LFC on X

The memorial outside Anfield continues to grow each day, and on Wednesday, Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan became the latest to pay his respects following the death of our No.20, Diogo Jota, and his brother, Andre Silva.

Jota tragically passed away in a car accident on Thursday 3 July, alongside Andre, while travelling across Spain.

Since then, we’ve seen an outpouring of grief across the club, the city, and the football world.

On Wednesday, Hogan joined the hundreds who’ve stood at Anfield’s gates to reflect and remember.

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, the American executive shared his personal memories of the 28-year-old forward and offered insight into how the club is working closely with the family to ensure tributes remain respectful and lasting.

Billy Hogan on Diogo Jota: ‘He was kind, thoughtful, and joyful’

After laying wreaths at the Anfield memorial, Hogan described the club as “in mourning” and admitted: “We have all been completely shocked by the situation.”

“Diogo was an incredible footballer… but beyond that he was a son, a brother, a father, a husband,” he said.

“It sounds trite to say it, but he was just a really good person.

“He would look you in the eye, he would listen. He played with a joy. That’s why people loved him so much, and he returned that love.”

Hogan’s comments echo the messages from the wider football world in recent days, as we’ve seen tributes from everywhere – from Raul Jimenez’s goal celebration in Texas, to fans of Zakho SC in Iraq raising a tifo in his name.

Liverpool planning Jota tributes as Preston friendly approaches

Hogan confirmed that tributes to both Diogo and Andre will be made at our first pre-season friendly against Preston North End this Sunday.

He explained the club will consult the family before deciding on any long-term tributes, adding: “There’s been lots of ideas and certainly within the supporter base lots of ideas.

“That’s something we’ll take forward with the family and we want to have those conversations at the appropriate time.”

The Preston match is now expected to go ahead, and ticket information has already been confirmed by the Championship club, with the 3pm kick-off to be broadcast live on ITV.

For many of our players, including Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, it will likely be their first outing in a Liverpool shirt.

But the day will mean far more than a football match.

Hogan added: “Lean on each other. Don’t go through these things alone.

“We’re going to do everything we possibly can to support each other and, most importantly, support Diogo and Andre’s family through this process.”