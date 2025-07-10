Billy Hogan thanks Everton after what they did for Diogo Jota at Anfield

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan has praised Everton for their “massive” support following the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.

Speaking during an emotional visit to the growing memorial outside Anfield, Hogan shared his gratitude for the flood of condolences that have come in from all corners of the football world – but made special mention of our neighbours.

“Our competitors across the park at Everton have been so massively supportive as well,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“This clearly goes beyond just Liverpool. Certainly we thank everybody across the world of football and beyond sport that has reached out to offer their support and condolences.”

Everton delegation visited Anfield to honour Diogo Jota

That support has gone far beyond words.

Over the past week several Everton representatives made the journey to Anfield to lay floral tributes in honour of our No.20 and his younger brother.

David Moyes, Alan Irvine, Beto, Youssef Chermiti, Seamus Coleman and former Toffees player Ian Snodin have all visited laying wreaths, scarves and messages of support outside the Main Stand.

The club’s presence was quiet, respectful and deeply appreciated.

The show of respect for Diogo Jota has come from around the world

It followed a wider wave of tributes from across the Premier League and Europe – from Portugal teammate Ruben Neves, to Raul Jimenez dedicating a goal for Mexico.

Thousands of fans have since visited the Anfield memorial, and Liverpool’s own pre-season plans are continuing to reflect the depth of grief being felt at the club.

Liverpool have already confirmed plans to face Preston this Sunday, a game that is expected to feature special tributes before kick-off.

Head coach Arne Slot, Michael Edwards, Andy Robertson, Billy Hogan and others have already personally laid flowers at Anfield, while Cody Gakpo and senior figures from the women’s team have also made individual visits.

Hogan added: “This isn’t just a Liverpool community… people want to be part of this collective feeling of grief, and also part of a healing process as we move forward.”