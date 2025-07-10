Cody Gakpo makes quiet Anfield visit in tribute to Diogo Jota

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

The wave of grief at Anfield shows no sign of slowing, as yet another Liverpool player made a personal visit to lay flowers in memory of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva.

Cody Gakpo was pictured outside the Main Stand on Wednesday afternoon (via liverpoolfc.com), stopping by to pay his respects at the growing memorial for our No.20 and his younger brother.

Both men tragically died in a road traffic accident in Spain on 3 July, just eleven days after Diogo married his partner Rute.

The memorial, which has now expanded across the stadium’s exterior, includes hundreds of scarves, shirts, cards and flags from supporters around the world.

Gakpo’s tribute follows those from Andy Robertson, Michael Edwards, Arne Slot, and Billy Hogan, all of whom have visited in recent days.

Cody Gakpo honours Diogo Jota at Anfield tribute

As reported via liverpoolfc.com, Gakpo was joined by members of the club’s executive team as he placed a floral tribute in the name of the Portuguese international.

The Dutchman is one of several Liverpool players to have taken time out to attend the site of remembrance.

Earlier this week, Robertson’s handwritten note read: “MacJota, our hearts are broken but feeling very grateful for the memories you gave us all. I will miss you. Love you brother.”

Anfield is not the only location covered in tributes. Fans in Ireland have filled the entrance of Liverpool’s official Dublin club store with flowers, banners, and a balloon heart.

Liverpool preparing for first game since tragedy

The players returned to the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday morning, with new signings Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giorgi Mamardashvili all involved.

Gakpo was among those who travelled to Portugal for the funeral last weekend and will now be preparing for what’s expected to be an emotional return to football on Sunday.

Liverpool face Preston North End in their first friendly of pre-season this weekend.

Club officials confirmed the fixture is going ahead, Preston have put tickets on general sale and the game is set to be broadcast on ITV. Tributes are expected to be paid before kick-off.

Plans for a longer-term remembrance are also in motion, but CEO Billy Hogan confirmed that the club will speak directly with the family before deciding the next steps.