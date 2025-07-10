Goncalo Ramos is latest player to replicate Jota celebration in tribute as PSG rout Real Madrid

(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Goncalo Ramos became the latest footballer to replicate Diogo Jota’s trademark celebration in paying tribute to the Liverpool forward.

It has now been a full week since the 28-year-old and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a car crash in northern Spain, with the world of football uniting in mourning for the two men, who were laid to rest in their hometown near Porto last Saturday.

Since the tragedy, several players have taken the opportunity to commemorate the Reds’ number 20, including Kylian Mbappe, Diogo Goncalves, Raul Jimenez and Rinsola Babajide. The second and third of those had played alongside the LFC forward for Portugal under-21s and Wolves respectively.

Ramos replicates Jota celebration in tribute at Club World Cup

Ramos – also a former teammate of Jota with the Portuguese national team – rounded off Paris Saint-Germain’s emphatic 4-0 win over Real Madrid in their Club World Cup semi-final on Wednesday night, turning in the penalty area and firing a powerful shot past Thibaut Courtois.

He then raised his hands in prayer before sitting cross-legged and pretending to play a video game, replicating Diogo’s trademark celebration in tribute to the beloved Anfield favourite.

Speaking to reporters after the match, the 24-year-old explained (via Ben Jacobs on X): “I don’t have a lot to say about that [goal celebration]. I just want to score to pay tribute to my friend. That’s something very important. I try to score for him as soon as possible so it’s not too far from what happened to him.”

Ramos adds to Jota tributes as Liverpool prepare for first pre-season game

Ramos’ tribute to Jota will be warmly appreciated by his family and friends, along with Liverpool supporters and players, with the latter group making a poignant return to the AXA Training Centre earlier this week to begin pre-season preparations.

The Reds will take to the pitch for the first time since the tragedy when they face Preston in a friendly on Sunday, with it being confirmed yesterday that the match will go ahead as scheduled. The Lancashire club are planning a series of suitable tributes at Deepdale to pay their respects to the two men who lost their lives.

It’ll be an occasion laced with emotion and will represent the first stepping stone towards a gradual return to routine for Arne Slot’s squad as they try to come to terms with the horrific events of the past few days.

The sense of shock and sadness will remain for some time, although the sight of Ramos and many other players emulating Diogo’s goal celebration illustrates the lasting impact that our number 20 made on so many lives, even though his own was tragically cut short.