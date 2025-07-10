One thing Milos Kerkez has done today will instantly endear him to Liverpool supporters

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Milos Kerkez completed his £40m transfer to Liverpool two weeks ago today, and one gesture from the Hungarian will immediately endear him to Reds supporters everywhere.

The 21-year-old’s delight at securing his move to the Premier League champions quickly turned to sadness at the tragic death of Diogo Jota, who was killed in a car crash in Spain last week which also claimed the life of his brother Andre Silva.

The left-back was among the LFC players who reported for the first day of pre-season training this week in extremely difficult circumstances, with the usual buzz of excitement for the new campaign replaced by a poignant reunion of grieving teammates in Kirkby.

Kerkez and Szoboszlai pay their respects to Diogo Jota

Kerkez has yet to play for Liverpool – he could get his first taste of action in the friendly against Preston on Sunday – but he already appears to have a strong grasp on the ethos of this great club.

As seen in a photo shared to X by @bornnredlfc, the 21-year-old and his compatriot Dominik Szoboszlai – who played alongside Jota for two seasons on Merseyside – paid their respects to the Reds’ number 20 at Anfield today, observing a period of reflection as they looked upon the hundreds of tributes which have been left at the stadium in his honour.

Kerkez arrives at Liverpool at a time of deep sorrow

While Kerkez and his fellow new signings mightn’t have gotten to know Diogo in the same way that those who played alongside the 28-year-old would’ve done, they’ll still feel a deep sadness at the loss of someone who – if this world weren’t so cruel – would be playing alongside them in a Liverpool shirt next season.

The players who’ve just come into Arne Slot’s squad arrive at a time of extreme sorrow at the club, an unexpected and sombre obstacle to their efforts to integrate into the group, although they at least have inspirational leaders such as captain Virgil van Dijk to offer their support and help them with that process.

The game against Preston on Sunday could provide a significant first stepping stone towards returning to the routine of playing football, and many of the Reds might welcome the opportunity to get back onto the pitch as they work through their grief.

By taking the time to visit Anfield today with his compatriot and friend Szoboszlai and pay his respects to Diogo, Kerkez will already have the huge appreciation and gratitude of Liverpool supporters everywhere.