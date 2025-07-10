Club reopens supporter comms with subtle announcement on August friendlies

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool have resumed official contact with supporters for the first time since the heartbreaking loss of Diogo Jota, with a low-key update confirming ticket details for the upcoming Anfield double-header.

The club issued an email on Thursday afternoon promoting August’s pre-season friendlies against Athletic Club, scheduled for 5pm and 8pm on Sunday 4 August.

It’s the first time LFC have reached out via their full supporter mailing list since Jota and his brother Andre Silva were tragically killed in a car crash in Spain last week.

There was no reference to the ongoing period of mourning in the message, which focused entirely on ticket prices, timings, and hospitality packages for the double-header.

The email includes pricing details for All Red members, who can access reduced rates, and confirms that hospitality is also on sale.

Prices start from £6 for juniors and rise to £35 for adult members, with non-members paying slightly more.

Anfield friendlies confirmed as Reds restart pre-season schedule

Liverpool are due to return to Anfield for the pair of friendlies following their tour of Asia, which includes fixtures against AC Milan and Yokohama F. Marinos in Hong Kong and Japan respectively.

These matches form part of our build-up to the Community Shield against Crystal Palace on 10 August, and the Premier League opener against Bournemouth on 15 August.

Following the official confirmation that the Preston North End fixture will go ahead on Sunday, this email marks a further step towards normality as the squad continues to grieve while preparing for the new campaign.

Arne Slot’s squad — including new signings Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong — returned to the AXA Training Centre earlier this week, with tributes to Jota still surrounding both Anfield and Kirkby.

A quiet restart — but reminders of Jota remain

Despite the practical necessity of resuming match preparations and supporter engagement, the loss of our No.20 continues to overshadow all activity.

A floral number 20, red heart-shaped balloons, and hundreds of scarves and shirts still decorate the club’s home, with tributes now stretching internationally — from Dublin to Iraq.

Preston’s friendly this Sunday will be streamed live on All Red Video and LFCTV, with emotional tributes expected during the match as the football world continues to remember one of our most beloved forwards.