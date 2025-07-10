Preston clash officially confirmed as Reds set for emotional return to action

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have officially confirmed that Sunday’s pre-season fixture against Preston North End will go ahead, marking our first return to action since the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

The game will be broadcast live on All Red Video and LFCTV, with coverage beginning from 2.15pm BST ahead of a 3pm kick-off at Deepdale.

It will be an emotional afternoon for all involved, as Arne Slot and his squad take the next step in their healing process while continuing to honour our No.20 and his brother Andre Silva.

As confirmed via liverpoolfc.com, the fixture will be available to watch for All Red Video and All Red Full members, with new members able to sign up with a one-month free trial and the ability to cancel anytime.

Reds return to the pitch for first time since tragedy

The decision to proceed with the match was delayed following the devastating news from Spain, but players have now resumed training at the AXA Training Centre — including summer signings Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili, all of whom were present in Kirkby earlier this week.

The Championship outfit have already released full ticketing information for the game, confirming that no walk-up sales will be permitted, and prices start from £25 for adults, with concessions available.

This match marks the beginning of our pre-season schedule, which will see us head to Hong Kong and Japan before concluding preparations at Anfield with a double-header on 4 August.

The season curtain-raiser in the Community Shield against Crystal Palace follows on 10 August, before we begin our Premier League title defence at Anfield versus Bournemouth.

Diogo Jota will be honored against Preston North End

Jota’s memory is set to be honoured during Sunday’s friendly, and the club has confirmed ongoing discussions with his family over future commemorative plans.

Billy Hogan has already spoken about the “overwhelming outpouring of love and support” from around the footballing world, with tributes arriving at Anfield from far and wide — including from neighbours, Everton.

As we take to the pitch for the first time since 25 May, the entire Liverpool family will be united in remembrance, support, and strength.