Wolves players and staff honour Jota with moving visit to stadium memorial

Pictures via @Wolves on X

Diogo Jota’s former club Wolverhampton Wanderers have paid an emotional tribute to the 28-year-old forward, with their first-team squad and coaching staff arriving together at Molineux to honour his memory.

Wolves shared footage on X of their players and staff walking silently from the team bus to the growing shrine of shirts, scarves, messages and flowers placed around the Billy Wright statue — the same stadium where Jota lit up the pitch between 2017 and 2020 before moving to Anfield.

Portuguese head coach Vitor Pereira led the group in solemn reflection.

In a moment that will resonate with Liverpool supporters, the 56-year-old was seen blessing himself and gripping the railing around the memorial, visibly emotional.

Molineux honours a player who made Wolves and Liverpool proud

The club captioned the video simply: “Our coaching staff and players remember Diogo. 💛” — and the tribute was as heartfelt as it was understated.

The Wolves flag flew at half mast, and no words were needed as each member of the squad took a moment to absorb the impact of the tragedy.

Jota scored 44 goals in 131 appearances for the Midlands club, helping them earn promotion to the Premier League and establish themselves as a top-flight side before completing his move to Merseyside in 2020.

From there, the No.20 won the Premier League under Arne Slot and became a beloved figure at Anfield for his relentlessness, finishing ability and humility.

Liverpool and Wolves united in grief after tragic loss

Liverpool have already received flowers, messages and visits from across the football world — including tributes at Anfield from Everton manager David Moyes, Arne Slot, Andy Robertson and former teammates like Jordan Henderson.

The Preston North End fixture will go ahead this Sunday and is expected to include its own moment of remembrance, with the club confirming that All Red Video will broadcast the match live.

But for many, it will be scenes like this from Molineux that show the scale of Diogo’s legacy — not just as a player who made Wolves and Liverpool proud, but as a person who left an impact wherever he went.

