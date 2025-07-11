Deepdale to host powerful Jota tribute ahead of Liverpool’s friendly

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters will be joined by Preston North End fans this weekend in a deeply emotional tribute to Diogo Jota and his younger brother Andre Silva, with a number of commemorations now confirmed ahead of Sunday’s pre-season match.

The Reds return to action for the first time since the devastating road traffic accident in Spain, which claimed the lives of both brothers earlier this month.

Now, official plans have been announced on liverpoolfc.com for the fixture at Deepdale — with supporters and players from both sides coming together to honour the memory of our late No.20.

Preston tribute details confirmed for Liverpool friendly

Ahead of the 3pm BST kick-off, You’ll Never Walk Alone will ring out around the stadium — with home club Preston laying a wreath next to the away end in a powerful show of solidarity.

A minute’s silence will be held shortly after, with digital tributes shown on the big screen and across pitchside LED displays throughout the ground.

Both Liverpool and Preston players will wear black armbands in remembrance of the Portuguese pair.

Additionally, Preston have produced a commemorative matchday programme, which includes written tributes to both Diogo and Andre — another moving gesture acknowledging the magnitude of the loss.

How to watch Liverpool’s emotional return to action

Supporters watching from home can follow the match live on ITV in the UK, or on LFCTV and All Red Video globally.

Coverage begins from 2.15pm BST.

LFC will also host a pre-match show across social media and YouTube, offering fans around the world a chance to connect before the minute’s silence and official proceedings begin.

This will be Liverpool’s first game of pre-season under Arne Slot, following the return to training this week at the AXA Training Centre.

Billy Hogan has also confirmed there will be a more permanent tribute made for Diogo and Andre, when the time is right.