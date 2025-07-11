New Jota mural begins to take shape on iconic pub wall

Image via @lfc_shirts on X

A new mural dedicated to Diogo Jota has begun to take shape on the front of The Halfway House pub in Liverpool, in what looks to be one of the most striking tributes yet to our No.20.

The early stages of the artwork were spotted and shared by @lfc_shirts on X, showing the unmistakable face of the Portugal international emerging against a vivid backdrop of red and yellow.

Although the mural remains unfinished, even the current stage is enough to capture the emotion behind the project.

Set against a bright background that blends club colours with powerful contrast, the artist’s depiction of Jota already reflects the intensity and pride he played with across his 182 games for us.

This is far from the only tribute being created around the city.

Flowers, scarves and cards still surround both Anfield and the AXA Training Centre.

Across the Irish Sea, our official club shops in Dublin and Belfast have seen their entrances transformed into fan-made shrines, with roses arranged in the shape of the number 20.

Mural adds to a growing list of artistic tributes to our No.20

While Jota’s goals and celebrations are etched into the memories of supporters forever, this mural offers a lasting reminder of his impact on and off the pitch.

It follows the same tradition that brought us iconic Liverpool murals for the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk — except this time, the emotion behind it is far more sobering.

The Halfway House sits close to where many supporters gather before and after matches, making it a fitting place for a permanent tribute to a player who gave us so many unforgettable moments since arriving from Wolves in 2020.

Jota’s mural will become part of the matchday routine for many

This new mural joins the growing list of tributes shared by the club and city, including Arne Slot and Michael Edwards laying flowers at Anfield, and the confirmation that Sunday’s match against Preston will feature tributes to Jota.

When complete, the mural will not just be a piece of art — it’ll be a place where fans stop, remember, and thank a man who gave everything for our badge.

You can view the Jota mural via @lfc_shirts on X: