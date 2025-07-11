Nat Phillips scores on West Brom debut after powerful message about Jota

Picture via @WBA on X

Former Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips found the net in his first appearance for West Bromwich Albion, but the joy of scoring was undoubtedly set against the heavy backdrop of Diogo Jota’s tragic death.

The 28-year-old, who left Anfield this summer in a £3 million permanent deal, made his mark on West Brom’s 1-1 draw against Dynamo Kyiv during their pre-season tour in Austria, according to wba.co.uk.

Phillips’ goal offered a glimpse of his trademark aerial threat, but it’s hard to separate that moment from the emotional post he shared just three days earlier in tribute to his former Liverpool teammate.

Nat Phillips is dealing with the Jota news away from Liverpool

“I’ve got to be honest I’ve been struggling with this, as I’m worried I don’t have the words,” he wrote on Instagram.

“How do I even begin to do justice to someone who was loved by all of us, someone who lit up countless lives and meant so much to just as many?”

He continued: “Jots, along with the rest of the world, I’m really going to miss you mate.

“It was a pleasure and an honour to share the dressing room with you and to be part of so many special moments and memories that we shared.”

Calling Jota “a magical footballer but most importantly a special human being,” Phillips signed off with a message to the family of both Diogo and Andre: “Rest in peace… Sending all my love and strength to your family.”

A strong Liverpool connection remains for Nat Phillips

Though he now plies his trade in the Championship, there’s no question the Bolton-born defender is still part of our extended family.

Phillips made 29 appearances in all competitions for us after breaking through under Jurgen Klopp, famously stepping up during the 2020/21 injury crisis.

His reaction to Jota’s passing showed just how close-knit that dressing room had become.

And while the goal for West Brom will make headlines, the emotional weight behind it will resonate just as much with those of us still mourning.

Despite this positive start at his new club, it’s absolutely fair to say the defender will be struggling and it’s remarkable he’s been able to hit the ground running in such a manner.

The man affectionately known as the Bolton Baresi only left this summer, although there’s been loan spells away there would have been a close personal connection with our No.20.

Add on that he’s playing before any of our team have yet had to, huge credit should be given to our former No.47 for his mental fortitude at this time.

Though he’s now away from Merseyside, his voice remains part of the Liverpool story—and we’re grateful he’s still speaking so powerfully on behalf of us all.