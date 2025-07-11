Porto eSports team honour Diogo Jota with touching shirt tribute

Image via @FCPorto on X

FC Porto’s eSports team will wear a uniquely designed shirt this weekend that contains a deeply personal tribute to Diogo Jota — with a subtle, emotional detail built into the number on the back.

The tribute will be worn during the FPF Grand Final, one of Portugal’s biggest domestic eSports events.

Jota, who died earlier this month at the age of 28, spent the 2016/17 season on loan with Porto and remained closely connected to the footballing community near his home town.

The club’s statement simply read: “Honour the memory, respect the legacy.”

Porto’s custom Jota design will touch hearts

At the centre of the eSports jersey is the name ‘Diogo J.’ above the number 19, but it’s the number itself that carries special meaning.

The digits are filled with images tracing the Liverpool forward’s footballing journey — from his hometown of Gondomar, through spells with Pacos de Ferreira, Porto, Wolves, Liverpool and Portugal.

A creative version of his signature PlayStation controller celebration appears in front of the number, showing him in an all-white kit with the Porto badge and Luna eSports logo.

Above the image is a tribute marking both his Liverpool squad number and that of his younger brother, Andre Silva, who also tragically passed away: ‘⭐20❤️30⭐’.

Liverpool connection remains strong with Porto and beyond

Though Jota only featured for one season at the Estadio do Dragao, his impact was long-lasting — and the reaction to his death has been widespread across Portuguese football and beyond.

Floral tributes were recently placed outside club shops in Dublin and Belfast, with fans laying scarves, roses, and the number 20 arranged in flowers.

At Liverpool, the squad have resumed training ahead of the Preston North End match this weekend, but the loss of our No.20 has cast a long shadow over preparations.

The Portuguese international’s legacy continues to be honoured in both public and private gestures — from Anfield to Porto, from friendlies to eSports.

You can view the Porto tribute to Jota via @FCPorto on X: