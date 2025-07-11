Preston confirm more details for Liverpool’s moving tribute to Diogo Jota this weekend

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s pre-season clash at Deepdale this Sunday will be marked by an emotional and detailed tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva — with Preston North End now confirming further plans for the commemorations.

This will be our first game back in action since the devastating tragedy on 3rd July, and fans attending the fixture are being encouraged to arrive early as the footballing world prepares to say goodbye together.

We’ve seen how fans have started to mark the passing of our much-loved striker and now the club can begin to act too.

Preston confirm moving tribute schedule for Liverpool’s visit

Liverpool have already confirmed information about the match but the Lancashire side have now provided more details for supporters via pnefc.net.

The match kicks off at 3pm BST, but supporters have been kindly asked to be in their seats by 2.45pm as a mark of respect for our No.20 and his younger brother.

At approximately 2.50pm, Preston have confirmed that Claudia Rose Maguire — wife of former North End midfielder Sean — will perform Can’t Help Falling In Love, followed immediately by You’ll Never Walk Alone.

As the LFC anthem plays, Preston captain Ben Whiteman will lay a wreath in front of the visiting Liverpool supporters in the Bill Shankly Kop, in what promises to be a particularly poignant moment.

A minute’s silence will follow, accompanied by digital tributes across the stadium’s big screen and pitchside LEDs. Both teams will wear black armbands.

Every supporter attending the match will also receive a free 16-page commemorative matchday programme, dedicated entirely to Diogo and Andre. Staff will be handing out copies at all entry points around the ground.

How to watch or attend the game against Preston

Tickets for the fixture are still available for Liverpool fans and neutrals alike, with limited spaces remaining in the Invincibles Pavilion and Sir Tom Finney Stand. Supporters can purchase online, via phone (0344 856 1966), or in person at the Deepdale ticket office.

This match will be broadcast live on ITV in the UK, with global streaming via LFCTV and All Red Video, while a pre-match programme will go out live across the club’s social channels.

Liverpool will take to the pitch for the first time under Arne Slot since returning to training at Kirkby — but for many, Sunday will be about far more than football.