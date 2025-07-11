Emotional scene as Szoboszlai, Kerkez and Pecsi lay flowers for Jota

Picture via @LFC on X

Three Liverpool players added their personal tributes to the growing Anfield memorial for Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Milos Kerkez and Armin Pecsi all spotted laying flowers outside the Main Stand on Wednesday.

The trio — two of whom only joined the club this summer — quietly paid their respects at the ever-growing tribute site where hundreds of shirts, scarves, candles, notes and banners have been left by fans and teammates alike.

As confirmed by liverpoolfc.com, the Hungarian internationals took time to honour the lives of Jota and Andre, who were both tragically killed in a car crash last Thursday while travelling across Spain.

Kerkez, the 21-year-old full-back signed from Bournemouth, and young goalkeeper Pecsi — a summer arrival from Puskas Akademia — joined their senior international captain Szoboszlai in adding to the poignant scene that continues to evolve outside the stadium.

‘Forever 20’ mural unveiled as supporters find new ways to honour Jota

Alongside the memorial outside the stadium, new artwork has now appeared just a short walk from Anfield.

A stunning mural on Sybil Road has been painted by Murwalls, the art collective behind several Liverpool-themed tributes across the city, with this one titled ‘Forever 20’ — a touching reference to the Portuguese forward’s squad number.

The artwork has already started to attract personal messages and memorabilia from supporters, adding another layer to the public outpouring of love for one of our most reliable and quietly adored players of the Premier League-winning squad.

Pre-season in motion for mourning Liverpool squad

Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Preston North End, confirmed earlier this week, is expected to feature further tributes on Sunday — a moment for players and fans alike to continue reflecting on the enormity of the loss.

New signings including Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong trained for the first time this week, with the club still mourning one of our own.

Jota’s memory lives on through the tributes being left across Merseyside — from Anfield to murals, from flowers to flags — and now from the teammates who continue to grieve together as one.