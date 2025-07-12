(Image) Diogo Jota mural is quickly completed outside popular pub near Anfield

Image via @LFCBurnsey on X

A new mural commemorating Diogo Jota has quickly been completed outside a popular pub located near Anfield.

In recent days, images were shared online which showed work getting underway on an artistic tribute to Liverpool’s number 20 at the Halfway House on Walton Road, which is situated close to where many Reds fans gather before and after home matches.

It hasn’t taken long for the artwork to be finished, with the final version now on display for all to see.

Diogo Jota mural completed

Liverpool season ticket holder @LFCBurnsey on X posted an image of the completed Diogo Jota mural, which depicts the 28-year-old making a love heart gesture with his hands, set to a vivid backdrop of red and yellow.

It’s an image which immediately catches the eye due to the aptly-chosen colour scheme, and it also captures the joy that the Portuguese forward brought to all of us by displaying one of his more memorable goal celebrations.

Diogo Jota mural a fitting tribute to a Liverpool icon

We’d like to voice our enormous gratitude and appreciation for everyone involved in erecting the mural in memory of Diogo Jota so quickly and so beautifully, with the artwork serving as a perfect tribute to a beloved player and person.

In addition to the wall of condolences near Anfield’s Main Stand which has now been fully covered in signatures leaving tributes to the 28-year-old, it demonstrates how the people of this city (and beyond) have yet again come together in times of extreme sadness to show solidarity with the bereaved.

Liverpool FC have taken the commendable step of permanently retiring the number 20 shirt across all teams within the club in memory of the forward, a lasting indication of the exceptional esteem in which he’ll forever be held on Merseyside.

The mural will serve as a vivid reminder to us all of the joyous memories that Diogo Jota provided in a red shirt, and offers a place where fans can take a moment to remember a gifted footballer and wonderful person who represented everything great about this club and this city.

You can view the full Diogo Jota mural below, via @LFCBurnsey on X: