‘Our Lad from Porto’ – Liverpool supporter writes beautiful poem in tribute to Diogo Jota

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

A Liverpool supporter has commemorated Diogo Jota in the form of a beautifully worded poem in honour of the 28-year-old.

The Portuguese forward and his brother Andre Silva have continued to receive heartfelt tributes throughout the world of football in the days since they died in a car crash in northern Spain, and the Merseyside club have taken the decision to retire the number 20 shirt as a mark of respect.

Anfield has become a shrine to the two men who were killed, with flowers, scares, shirts and other memorabilia left outside the stadium in tribute, and fans have been paying their respects in their own ways.

Liverpool fan pens poignant poem in memory of Diogo Jota

Lifelong Liverpool supporter and Merseyside native Paul Austin has penned a poignant poem in memory of Diogo Jota, titled ‘Our Lad from Porto’.

It honours the 28-year-old as ‘a doting father [and] loving husband’ and remembers how he ‘gave his all’ for the Reds, whose supporters will continue to ‘cheer his name and sing his song’ with his ‘legend etched for centuries’.

‘Our Lad from Porto’

A doting father, a loving husband,

A footballer last of all.

The game he loved made not the man –

Why he stood so proud and tall

In stature, modest, slight yet strong,

He grew giant through cherished heart,

And the brotherhood of family love,

And all else sets men apart

No brag nor chip on shoulders square

Could steal or characterise –

Less dull the gleam of life’s young dream

In smiling big brown eyes

He gave his all, his gift, his soul,

For the family who wear red.

Who’ll cheer his name and sing his song,

Keep his memory fast and stead

Flag flown half-mast, we’ve tears to last,

Our bird with head now bowed.

Respectful, sorrowed, broken, Lad –

You always did us proud

There can be no parting, no story’s end

For the greatest of our number 20s –

Only folklore told of our Heroi do Porto,

In legend etched for centuries

“Oh, his name is Diogo!”

RIP Diogo and Andre – YNWA

Wonderful words to commemorate Diogo Jota

Paul’s words beautifully sum up what Diogo Jota meant not just to his family and friends, but every Liverpool supporter throughout the world, and indeed fans of all the clubs that he represented in his short life.

In his five years as a Reds player, he brought us so many memories to cherish, such as his stoppage time winner against Spurs in a 4-3 thriller, his exquisite hat-trick in a 5-0 romp over Atalanta and – in what turned out to be his final goal – the decider in the Merseyside derby at Anfield in April of this year.

His heartbroken teammates will face an unprecedented challenge in trying to process their grief as the new season draws ever closer, with the friendly against Preston on Sunday set to be a hugely emotional occasion which’ll be marked by pre-match tributes.

Long after his tragic death, Diogo will continue to be remembered with love and affection by Liverpool fans in word and in deed. He played with the club for five years; his legacy will endure for eternity.