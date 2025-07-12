‘Discussions ongoing’ – Romano drops morning update as Liverpool work towards contract renewal

Image via GIVEMESPORT

Fabrizio Romano has shared news of a potential contract renewal at Liverpool this morning.

In recent years, the Reds have shown an aptitude for signing some of the best teenage talents in Britain, with the likes of Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak moving to Merseyside before the age of 18.

Another to have done so is Rio Ngumoha, who LFC acquired from Chelsea last year after completing the Premier League’s rigorous registration process.

Romano shares Ngumoha contract update

On Saturday morning, Romano took to X to reveal that Liverpool intend to reward the youngster – who turns 17 next month – a with a new long-term contract and are planning to hold discussions to that effect.

The Italian transfer reporter posted: ‘Liverpool are planning to advance for new deal talks with talented winger Rio Ngumoha. Discussions ongoing for 2008-born talent to sign new long-term contract.’

Liverpool demonstrably rate Ngumoha very highly

Around the time that the Reds signed Ngumoha last year, Paul Gorst told The Redmen TV that LFC internally believe the forward is ‘one of the best around for his age’ and have ‘high hopes for him’, and the teenager has already had first-team exposure. In addition, John Terry gushed: ‘This boy is and will be a top, top player’.

He trained with Arne Slot’s squad on several occasions last season and was even handed a senior debut just over four months after his 16th birthday when he was selected to start in Liverpool’s FA Cup third round clash against Accrington Stanley in January, playing for 72 minutes against the League Two side.

The winger may hope to feature with the first team in pre-season, with the Premier League champions playing their first friendly of the summer against Preston on Sunday, and will likely continue his development with the under-21 side over the next few months.

That LFC are determined to tie down Ngumoha to a new long-term deal illustrates how highly he’s regarded within the club and how much they want to keep him, for fear that he could be tempted elsewhere.

He’s already made significant strides in his fledgling career over the past year, and we’ve every confidence that he’ll continue to do so throughout the next 12 months.