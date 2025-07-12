Charity match to be held next week to raise funds for those affected by Liverpool parade horror

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

A charity match will be held in the coming days to raise funds for those directly affected by the horrific scenes in Liverpool on the day of the Reds’ Premier League victory parade in May.

Scenes of celebration and joy in the city on that Bank Holiday Monday rapidly turned to shock and horror after a motorist drove into a crowd of pedestrians on Water Street, with 109 people injured and more than 50 requiring hospital treatment. Mercifully, there were no fatalities from the incident.

Although the last hospitalised person was discharged at the end of June, the trauma arising from that awful evening is set to endure.

When and where will charity fixture be played for two Liverpool-based causes?

Wrexham Police FC – a team comprising off-duty police offers play football to break down barriers with the community – have confirmed details of a charity fixture which’ll take place, with proceeds going to two most worthy causes (via X).

The match will see them play against the Happy Somedays next Saturday (19 July) at midday at Colliers Park in Wrexham, with the money raised from the event to be donated to the Liverpool Spirit Appeal and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

The funds donated will prioritise those individuals identified by emergency response services as ‘experiencing physical and/or any subsequent psychological injury who were directly impacted by the events on 26th May 2025, requiring hospital/medical treatment’.

The fund will also offer help to community organisations working in the Liverpool area which can be provided for a range of charitable purposes.

Liverpool has been rocked by two horrific incident this summer

Huge credit is due to everyone involved in organising the fundraising fixture for these two worthy causes, and indeed to every person who’s donated towards the fund so far.

Liverpool has been rocked by two horrific incidents already this summer – the malicious event on the evening of the Premier League victory parade, and the tragic death of Diogo Jota in a car crash which also claimed the life of his brother Andre Silva.

Amid such unspeakable horror, one common positive has emerged – the overwhelming response of generosity and goodwill from the people of this city in actively providing shelter on the night of 26 May to those in need, and in paying tributes to the Portuguese siblings outside Anfield since 3 July.

LFC’s ubiquitous motto of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ has been demonstrated in times of sadness this summer, just as it has been when tragedy has struck Merseyside in previous years.

If you wish to donate to the Liverpool Spirit Appeal and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, you can do so by clicking on the respective hyperlinks.