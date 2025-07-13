Liverpool players & staff visibly moved as fans sing Diogo Jota chant at full-time

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s opening pre-season clash with Preston North End was always destined to be an emotionally-charged affair.

It wasn’t that long ago that Diogo Jota and Andre Silva’s lives were tragically taken in a car crash in Spain on July 3.

Despite this, the Merseysiders went on ahead with their planned pre-season trip to Deepdale on Sunday afternoon.

Arne Slot’s men secured a 3-1 win with goals coming from Conor Bradley, Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool fans sing Diogo Jota’s chant at full-time

There were emotional scenes aplenty as we took on the Lilywhites in Lancashire.

Preston did themselves immense credit with a heartfelt tribute to Jota ahead of the tie. There was a stunning rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone as a wreath was laid in honour of our No.20 in front of the Liverpool away end.

Things only got rawer emotionally, with Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez both celebrating their teammate with his classic goal celebrations.

At full-time, Liverpool players and staff look visibly moved as the travelling Anfield faithful repeatedly sung Diogo Jota’s chant.

We’ll need to lean on eachother

At times like this, we’re incredibly appreciative of the fact we’re blessed to be connected to this wonderful footballing institution.

We also have to appreciate the significant impact such scenes will have on our fellow fans and viewers.

For some, the return of football and news coverage will have come far too soon after such an emotionally harrowing event for all associated with the club.

For others, it will represent a welcome distraction; a return to “normal” life.

We just want to emphasise that there’s no right or wrong answer to how fans, commentators and outlets should carry on in the aftermath of such a heartbreaking tragedy.

But we do know this: kindness and open hearts will be of critical importance as we progress towards the resumption of competitive football.

This is, without question, going to be an emotionally demanding campaign. So, all we ask from our readers is to look out for one another and offer support where it’s needed.

You’ll Never Walk Alone.