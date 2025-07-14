Arne Slot eyes surprise move for Crystal Palace striker: report

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly initiated contact with Crystal Palace over the possible signing of Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to Foot Mercato in France.

The 28-year-old, who stands at 1.92 metres tall, scored 17 goals and registered 4 assists in 46 appearances last season for the Eagles.

Born in Sevran, the French forward is now said to be under consideration by our recruitment team as we search for a new option in the final third.

“Liverpool have made contact with Jean-Philippe Mateta,” Foot Mercato report.

“In search of an attacking reinforcement, Liverpool are sounding out the market.

“According to our information, the Reds have taken the temperature for Jean-Philippe Mateta.”

The article adds that talks have begun, but the situation remains exploratory for now.

Whether a formal offer will follow remains to be seen.

Liverpool considering striker options after Jota tragedy

This report arrives after we returned to action for the first time since the tragic deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in a car accident in Spain.

Our friendly win over Preston North End saw both sets of supporters pay tribute to the Portuguese No.20 with a minute’s silence and a stirring rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Replacing Jota’s goals and versatility will be a major footballing challenge, with the emotional implications of his loss reaching far wider than his on-field capabilities.

With Darwin Nunez’s future at Anfield still uncertain, there’s also a growing need to plan for a reshaped forward line.

Would Mateta be a good fit for Liverpool?

The Frenchman may not be the glamorous marquee name some fans expect, but his Premier League experience and profile could appeal to our recruitment team as a reliable rotational option.

Arne Slot will want to add versatility to his forward line and Mateta’s off-the-ball work has often earned him praise under Oliver Glasner, something Trent Alexander-Arnold witnessed first hand at Selhurst Park.

With 57 goal contributions in 152 Palace appearances since arriving in 2021, Mateta is a player with proven league-level production and physical presence.

Whether we push forward with a formal bid will likely depend on developments elsewhere in the market, including possible sales.

