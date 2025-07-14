Three left-backs, one answer – Slot’s Preston XI offers a major Liverpool clue – opinion

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s first pre-season outing this summer may have just hinted at how we solve two defensive dilemmas in one bold move.

During our 3-1 friendly win over Preston North End, the Dutchman named two different XIs across each half – but it was the defensive configuration that caught the eye.

Kostas Tsimikas started the game at left back before making way for Milos Kerkez after the break.

What raised eyebrows, however, was seeing Andy Robertson deployed in the heart of defence – rather than his usual spot on the left.

This tactical shift opens the door to a scenario where all three of our current left backs can remain in the squad and contribute.

Arne Slot is juggling three left backs at Liverpool

With Jarell Quansah now sold to Bayer Leverkusen, there’s a clear need for depth at centre half.

Slot may see our 31-year-old Scotland captain as a solution, giving us cover at centre back while retaining his experience and leadership on the pitch.

By using Robertson centrally, our head coach could rotate Kerkez and Tsimikas in their more natural left-sided roles, keeping everyone involved without needing to move anyone on immediately.

Kerkez debut hints at bright future for Liverpool

This idea becomes especially intriguing given Liverpool’s £40m signing of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

The Hungarian looked sharp in his debut, notably showing aggression and fearless desire late on.

Tsimikas, who has always been vocal about his love for the club, remains a valuable option and has seemingly declared his intention to stay at Anfield.

This strategy may also reduce the urgency of replacing Quansah with a signing – though Liverpool are actively monitoring other centre back options.

Of course, Robertson has played centrally before, so it’s not unfamiliar territory but seeing him there for Liverpool – even in pre-season – feels significant.

Whether this becomes a regular feature remains to be seen, but Slot’s first tactical tweak of the summer could be the answer to more than one of our current questions.

