Joint-highest match rating for Preston goal-scorer highlights solid pre-season start

Liverpool kicked off their summer friendlies with a 3-1 win at Preston, and it was Cody Gakpo who caught the eye most for us in the final third.

The Dutch forward was handed a second-half role by Arne Slot and finished with a Sofascore rating of 7.3, joint-highest in the squad alongside Conor Bradley.

Gakpo was heavily involved throughout his 45-minute outing, completing 17 of 21 passes at 84% accuracy, registering three shots, and winning two duels – as well as scoring the final goal.

The 26-year-old seems to be making an early pitch for a regular role in Slot’s side after competing last term with Luis Diaz on the left wing.

Gakpo fights for place in Liverpool’s new-look attack

With Florian Wirtz’s arrival already adding more competition behind the striker, and links to new No.9s continuing, Gakpo’s versatility could become key.

Slot used two different XIs across the halves at Deepdale, with new signings Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong handed debuts in the second period.

While their presence has turned attention to the full-back areas, it’s Gakpo’s performance in attack that may prompt the biggest selection debate ahead of the new campaign.

The Dutch international, who signed from PSV in January 2023, was a consistent goal threat last season.

With Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez both linked with exits this summer, and Wirtz expected to start, Gakpo’s strong pre-season form could prove decisive.

Liverpool have already lost Diogo Jota, tragically, and Arne Slot has spoken about the emotional weight of the game following his passing (via liverpoolfc.com).

That context adds greater meaning to these early matches, and performances like Gakpo’s matter all the more as a new season dawns.

Liverpool build fitness as battle for places begins

Liverpool’s return to action came just over a week after Diogo Jota’s death, and tributes before the match set a sombre but unifying tone.

Giorgi Mamardashvili made his unofficial debut in the first half, with Bradley, Gakpo, and youngster Rio Ngumoha among the standout performers.

As the battle for minutes begins, Gakpo’s early showing will have given Slot food for thought—and with Wirtz and others yet to return to full fitness, there will be more chances for others to stake their claim.

