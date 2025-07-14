Forgotten 36-year-old current Liverpool midfielder rolls back years with halfway line goal in training

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s U21s were treated to a moment of magic this week as their 36-year-old coach found the back of the net from the halfway line during a training game.

Jay Spearing, who is part of our academy coaching staff, stunned players and staff alike by scoring from the centre circle in his own half – a jaw-dropping moment that showed he’s still got it.

The goal came in a small-sided game on a reduced pitch, with goals positioned on the 18-yard line.

Despite the smaller dimensions, it was a serious strike from man who still plays with the youngsters in his current role at the club, struck with precision and confidence as he spotted the ‘keeper off his line.

Jay Spearing is now in his fourth year as a player-coach

It’s just the latest example of how Spearing continues to set standards on and off the pitch for our next generation.

Now working with the U21s, the player-coach’s on-field involvement at Kirkby helps reinforce what it means to wear the red shirt.

His ability to contribute with moments like this underscores the importance of having former players involved in coaching roles.

The Wallasey-born Scouser made 55 first team appearances for us between 2008 and 2012, winning the League Cup in 2012 and making his debut in a Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven.

As noted by liverpoolfc.com, he was known for his grit and desire – attributes that clearly haven’t faded with age – as shown in the latest legends game too.

With members of the U21s now training alongside the senior side in pre-season, these kinds of moments from experienced coaches like Spearing are bound to inspire.

Spearing showing his value on and off the pitch

The former Bolton and Tranmere midfielder continues to contribute with his presence and professionalism at the AXA Training Centre.

One of the brightest prospects in Kirkby is Rio Ngumoha and Spearing has worked closely with the 16-year-old who caught the eye against Preston North End on Sunday.

Moments like this goal from Spearing may seem light-hearted, but they go a long way in setting the tone for a successful and connected Liverpool youth set-up.

You can view Spearing’s goal via lfcnextgen on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lfcnextgen (@lfcnextgen)

