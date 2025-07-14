Tsimikas drops subtle clue about Liverpool future after Preston clash

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool began our pre-season campaign with a 3-1 win over Preston North End, but one post-match moment has caught fans’ attention for an entirely different reason.

Greek international Kostas Tsimikas referred to Sunday’s match as “Episode 1 Season 6” on Instagram – a phrase many have interpreted as a sign he expects to stay at Anfield for the upcoming season.

Having joined us in 2020, the 29-year-old left-back is entering his sixth campaign with the Reds and appears to be embracing the challenge of another year on Merseyside.

Liverpool left-back hints at staying amid competition

The timing of the message is significant.

Tsimikas has found himself behind Andy Robertson for much of his Liverpool career, and the recent £40 million arrival of Hungarian left-back Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth was seen by some as a signal that the Greek Scouser could be moved on.

However, his post hints otherwise.

Rather than suggesting an imminent exit, the defender appears to be relishing the fight for minutes – or possibly preparing to play a bigger role should Robertson exit Anfield.

David Ornstein has discussed the potential exits of either left back option, as Arne Slot suddenly has a big decision to make in this department.

Tsimikas, who famously scored the winning penalty in the 2022 FA Cup final, remains a popular squad member and featured 29 times last season under Arne Slot.

With pre-season now underway, it seems the Dutchman may count on his experience again.

Kerkez arrival not forcing Liverpool exit – yet

Sunday’s friendly at Deepdale saw Slot field two XIs across both halves, with Kerkez making his first unofficial appearance in the second 45 minutes.

Though the younger full-back is widely viewed as a long-term replacement for Robertson, there’s now reason to believe Tsimikas will stay and compete for his place.

Our No.21’s apparent commitment contrasts with speculation that he might follow other squad members out the door, even after speaking about his commitment to the club.

We’ve already allowed Jarell Quansah to join Bayer Leverkusen permanently – a deal which could be linked to the Florian Wirtz transfer, as Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz for a club record fee.

As pre-season progresses, it’ll be intriguing to see how the left-back situation develops – and whether the Greek international can fend off the competition from both Kerkez and Robertson, if the Scot stays.

For now, his six-word social media post may have said just enough.

“Episode 1 Season 6,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a match photo.

It could just be a throwaway caption.

But with transfer season in full swing, subtle messages like this often speak louder than they seem.

You can view Tsimikas’s post via his Instagram account: