Liverpool’s Adidas deal sparks unique commercial kit tactic

Liverpool’s first friendly of the summer may have sparked confusion among fans after an unusual kit and squad number situation – but there’s a reason behind the delay that goes far beyond the pitch.

In Sunday’s 3-1 win over Preston North End, we saw the debut of Milos Kerkez, who impressed with his aggressive display, but many would have also noticed the unusual decision to use last season’s kit and temporary numbers.

While it may seem like an odd and slightly embarrassing situation for a club of our size, it’s part of a calculated commercial strategy ahead of a major change.

Adidas kit deal sparks squad number delays

Our new Adidas kit deal officially begins on 1st August, replacing the partnership with Nike, meaning the club has deliberately delayed announcing official squad numbers for our summer arrivals.

For now, the numbers 55-60 have been given to Freddie Woodman, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi – as confirmed on liverpoolfc.com.

Liverpool are likely planning fresh photoshoots for each new signing, wearing the 2025/26 home kit, with their new numbers proudly shown.

This approach ensures maximum exposure for Adidas ahead of the launch, while also boosting potential shirt sales by avoiding confusion caused by early number changes.

That said, the result has been awkward.

Most of the new players were already pictured in full photo shoots when announced – with Frimpong and Wirtz both shown holding Liverpool kits that are now technically outdated.

Mamardashvili, who joined earlier in the summer but only linked up with us recently, hasn’t yet been officially pictured in any kit at all – though that may be down to timing.

The 24-year-old arrived at the AXA Training Centre on 2nd July – just one day before the tragic death of Diogo Jota – and the club may have chosen to postpone further announcements out of respect.

The new Adidas home kit and shirt numbers will likely be announced as soon .

Available numbers under 30 currently include 6, 12, 13, 15, 16, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29 and 30 – with No.20 being permanently retired in tribute to Diogo Jota following his tragic passing.

Temporary numbers and kit delay explained

The use of temporary numbers is purely down to the desire for updated photos in Adidas gear, with the club hoping to align each signing’s unveiling with the commercial launch.

It’s a strategy rooted in revenue – and Liverpool will be hoping that fans understand the rationale.

After all, shirt sales are a vital part of modern football finances, and with the likes of Wirtz joining for a record-breaking £116 million, maximising revenue from the off is essential.

