Milos Kerkez introduces himself to Liverpool fans with unexpected act

Pictures via LFCTV

Liverpool’s pre-season opener against Preston gave fans an early look at several summer signings—but one moment from Milos Kerkez said more than most displays.

The 21-year-old left-back, signed from Bournemouth for £40 million, made his unofficial debut at Deepdale on Sunday, coming on in the second half as part of Arne Slot’s full-team switch.

And while our 3-1 win will be remembered for the moving tributes to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, Kerkez gave us an immediate insight into his fearless attitude.

Milos Kerkez commitment moment stuns fans

In the 72nd minute, the Hungarian international picked up the ball on the left flank and drove forward.

He turned past Kaedyn Kamara not once but twice before shoulder-barging Troy Tarry to the ground.

What followed was arguably even more jaw-dropping.

Still on the deck after the duel, Kerkez attempted to win the ball back by diving in with his head.

The Preston youngster Kamara was stunned, and our new man wearing No.57 for the summer won a free-kick, the message was clear—this is a player who won’t pull out of anything.

Arne Slot has rebuilt Liverpool’s defensive flanks this summer, with Liverpool completing a deal for Jeremie Frimpong on the right before landing Kerkez.

Both impressed in the second half, and the Croatian-born full-back’s wild challenge might just be the moment that sticks with supporters.

Liverpool’s new left-back fighting for minutes

Kostas Tsimikas hinted that his future lays at Anfield this season, after the game, and Andy Robertson has been the focus of transfer talk this summer already but doesn’t look close to an exit.

All this means that Kerkez is entering a competitive space.

But with moments like this, it’s clear he’s here to compete and fight for his place – quite literally.

You can view the Kerkez moment courtesy of LFCTV (via @FFocusAssist on X):