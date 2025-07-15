Ornstein drops big news on Liverpool’s striker hunt after Isak approach

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool have made an approach to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, according to a major update from a reliable source.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that we’ve now formally expressed interest in the Swedish forward, who has long been admired by many at Anfield.

The 25-year-old scored 27 goals across all competitions last season and famously netted the winner against us in the Carabao Cup final.

Having joined Newcastle in 2022 for £63 million, Isak has developed into one of the most complete centre-forwards in the Premier League — combining lethal finishing with elite movement and technical quality.

With Darwin Nunez widely expected to leave this summer and Hugo Ekitike still only loosely linked, it’s clear we’re exploring several options to replace our current No.9.

The report from Ornstein makes no mention of a formal bid, but does suggest our approach is concrete and serious, with Newcastle facing pressure to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules before the window closes.

It coincides with the report from Fabrizio Romano who also states we’re ready to make our move for the Magpies’ No.14.

That financial pressure may open the door to a blockbuster deal — and Liverpool could be the ones to benefit.

Isak interest shows Liverpool are serious about a new No.9

The interest in Isak is a statement of intent from our Premier League-winning head coach.

Our boss has already made big decisions this summer, allowing players like Caoimhin Kelleher to depart for and sanctioning Jarell Quansah’s move to Bayer Leverkusen.

He now seems ready to reshape the forward line too, with Nunez’s struggles in front of goal leading to questions over his long-term future and reported interest from other clubs.

Despite some positive moments, the Uruguayan only managed five league goals last season — and there’s a growing sense that our head coach no longer trusts him.

Nunez departure looks increasingly likely

Isak, by contrast, has shown he can handle pressure and deliver consistently at the top level, while still having room to develop further.

If the finances work, this would be the type of transformative signing that pushes us into the next phase of our evolution.

It’s also notable that we’re still linked with Ekitike, who recorded 22 goals and 12 assists for Frankfurt last season — but Isak looks to be the more advanced target at this stage.

It seems like we’re ready to push Newcastle into an Isak sale or pounce on their attacking target in Ekitike.

This latest development — with Ornstein confirming our approach — suggests the wheels may already be in motion for a new forward.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile