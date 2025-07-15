Liverpool have opened Isak talks with Newcastle: Romano

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s pursuit of a world-class centre-forward has taken a dramatic turn as Fabrizio Romano confirmed we have made a “direct approach to Newcastle for Alexander Isak”, according to his recent YouTube update – a sign that our club is preparing to break the bank this summer.

Romano outlined that “Liverpool always had an interest in the player and he remains one of the options they have in the list… Liverpool are trying making a direct approach with Newcastle for Alexander Isak.”

That level of intent signals that, should Newcastle decide to sell, the No.9 question at Anfield could be resolved in spectacular fashion.

Liverpool striker priority: Isak or fallback to Ekitike

As highlighted by Romano, Isak is the clear favourite in our sights.

But he adds that if it doesn’t work out, Hugo Ekitike is next in line: “Liverpool want to try for Alexander Isak… then, if Alexander Isak will not be available… Ekitike can be an option.”

That fits perfectly with our need for a natural goalscorer to support Arne Slot’s attacking style of play.

Here’s a quick comparison:

Player Club Age 2024‑25 Goals/Assists Alexander Isak Newcastle (ENG) 25 27 / 6 Hugo Ekitike Eintracht Frankfurt 23 22 / 12

With Isak’s elite Premier League returns and Ekitike’s Bundesliga pedigree, the decision may come down to availability and price.

Either way, striking quality would jump starkly from Nunez’s return of five top‑flight goals last season.

Why we need a No.9 now – and what’s at stake

Our internal strategy is clear: we are committed to keeping Luis Diaz in the squad, so the primary rebuild needs to focus on goals from the centre.

Wirtz can help create, but a proven No.9 is essential, this ties into Arne Slot’s evolving structure following our title win.

With Diaz staying, Wirtz on board, and Salah ageing, the striker’s role is the final piece—Isak’s physicality and finishing or Ekitike’s creativity could unlock our attack.

You can view Romano’s Isak and Ekitke update via his YouTube channel:

